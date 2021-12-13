Breastfeeding Accessories Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2028

Report Ocean presents a new report on breastfeeding accessories market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The breastfeeding accessories market expected to reach US$ 3.32 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Breastfeeding Accessories Market By Product (Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast Pads, Baby Scales, Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products, Breastmilk Storage & Feeding, Others); By Age Group (0-6 months, 7-12 months); By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Rising awareness pertaining to the advantages of breastfeeding is expected to drive the demand for breastfeeding accessories. The global market for breastfeeding accessories is also driven by increase in disposable income of the working mothers having less time due to busy schedules, dedicated lactating rooms at the working places, and positive campaigns by the government to promote health benefits to the child about breastfeeding.

The global market for breastfeeding accessories is fragmented based on product, age group, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into nipple care products, breast shells, breast pads, baby scales, breastmilk preparation & cleaning products, breastmilk storage & feeding, and other accessories. The age group segment is further divided into 0-6 months’ and 7-12 months’ babies. Based on distribution channel segment is further divided into online and offline channels.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the breastfeeding accessories market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the breastfeeding accessories market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the breastfeeding accessories market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the breastfeeding accessories market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Highlights

The milk storage and feeding segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the surge in milk banks and increasing awareness pertaining to breast milk storage. The segmented accounted for over 25% of the market share in 2020.

Based on distribution channels, offline channels are projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. The market players have strong distribution model and robust associations with retailers and distributors.

North America breastfeeding accessories industry accounted for over 50% of the market share in 2020. The sale of concerned product in the region is increasing due to social marketing and positive federal laws to promote breastfeeding at public places.

Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit highest growth in the global market for breastfeeding accessories. This can be attributed to the increasing population of working women across the developing economies of the region.

Few of the major players operating in the market include Edgewell Personal Care, Newell Brands, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Pigeon Corporation. The companies in the industry are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and regional expansion.

Segmentation

Breastfeeding Accessories, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Nipple Care Products

Breast Shells

Breast Pads

Baby Scales

Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products

Breastmilk Storage & Feeding

Other Accessories

Breastfeeding Accessories, Age Group Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

0-6 months

7-12 months

Breastfeeding Accessories, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online Channels

Offline Channels

Breastfeeding Accessories, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

List of Key Players of Breastfeeding Accessories Industry

Edgewell Personal Care

Newell Brands

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pigeon Corporation

Medela LLC

Mayborn Group Limited

Others

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

