Enteral Feeding Formulas Market 2021 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2028

Report Ocean presents a new report on enteral feeding formulas market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The enteral feeding formulas market is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2028. according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Enteral Feeding Formulas Market By Product (Standard, Disease Specific); By Tube Type, By Indication, By End Use (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities {Homecare Agencies & Hospices, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities}), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global enteral feeding formulas industry is projected to grow, owing to rise in chronic disorders among old age population having low immunity, and the prevalent malnutrition in low-income countries, specifically poor nations with very low disposable income. Enteral feeding formulas industry players are focusing on customized feeding formulas to cater to particular indication.

The global enteral feeding formulas industry is fragmented based on the product, tube type, indication, end use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into standard and disease specific formulas. The tube type market segment is further divided into nasogastric tube, naso-jejunal tube (NJT), Jejunostomy tubes, radiologically inserted gastronomy tubes (RIG), and percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy tubes (PEG).

The indication market segment is further divided into Alzheimer’s, nutrition deficiency, cancer care, chronic kidney diseases, orphan diseases, dysphagia, pain management, malabsorption/GI disorder/Diarrhoea, and others. The end use market segment is further divided into hospitals, and long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the enteral feeding formulas market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the enteral feeding formulas market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the enteral feeding formulas market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the enteral feeding formulas market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Highlights

The standard enteral feeding formulas segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to easy availability at low cost. The market segment holds over 54% of the global share in 2020. Disease specific feeding formulas market is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the nutritional deficiency segment is projected to constitute most of the market in 2028. The segment holds the major share due to the increasing occurrence of malnourishment among children across the world.

North America region is dominating the global enteral feeding formulas industry, holding almost one-third of the market share throughout forecast period. Due to change in the lifestyle and busy day to day activities there is a rise in chronic disorders and awareness of malnutrition in new-borns are the key factors responsible for growth in the region

Asia Pacific enteral feeding formulas industry comprises two most populous nations India and China, the region is expected to witness significant growth owing to the advancements in clinical research and high infant mortality rate due to malnutrition

Enteral Feeding Formulas, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Standard

Polymeric

Monomeric

Disease-Specific

Diabetic

Renal

Hepatic

Pulmonary

Others

Enteral Feeding Formulas, Tube Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Nasogastric Tube

Naso-jejunal tube (NJT)

Jejunostomy Tubes

Radiologically inserted Gastronomy Tubes (RIG)

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy Tubes (PEG)

Enteral Feeding Formulas, Indication Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Alzheimer’s

Nutrition Deficiency

Cancer Care

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Orphan Diseases

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

Others

Enteral Feeding Formula, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Cardiology

Neurology

Critical Care (ICU)

Oncology

Others

Long-term Care Facilities

Homecare Agencies & Hospices

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Enteral Feeding Formulas, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

List of Key Players of Enteral Feeding Formulas Industry

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Nestle Health Science

Danone Nutricia

Abbott Nutrition

Kitchen Blends

Meiji Holdings

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Victus

Others

