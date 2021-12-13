Forensic Imaging Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2028

Report Ocean presents a new report on forensic imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The forensic imaging market expected to reach US$ 145 million by 2028. according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Forensic Imaging Market – By Modality (X-ray, CT, MRI, and Ultrasound); By Application (Death Investigations, Clinical Studies), By End-Use (Forensic Institutes, Hospitals, Others), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global forensic imaging market is driven by few notable factors such as innovations in medical imaging, rising criminal activities coupled with compulsory autopsy procedures, and the rising inclination towards finding the death cause. Moreover, changing beliefs in different religions towards autopsy and the emergence of virtual forensic imaging procedures.

The global forensic imaging market is fragmented based on modality, application, end-use, and region. In terms of modality, the global market is bifurcated as X-ray, MRI, CT, and ultrasound. Based on application, the market is classified as death investigations and clinical studies. The end-use segment is further divided into forensic institutes, hospitals, and others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the forensic imaging market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the forensic imaging market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the forensic imaging market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the forensic imaging market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Highlights

The X-ray segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its high efficacy and high usage in accidents. The segment holds over 50% of the global share. However, the CT segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the death investigations segment is projected to constitute over 70% of the revenue share in 2028. This can be attributed to a rapid rise in un-reported deaths, requiring the need of death cause for insurance claims or court trials.

Europe region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 holding over 35%. The region’s growth is driven by the rapid adoption of automated imaging services, lack of skilled professionals, and the presence of private forensic centers.

Major Players of Forensic Imaging Market

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Bruker

Neusoft Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

FUJIFILM

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Medical Systems, Inc.

Others

Forensic Imaging Market, Modality Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

X-ray

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Forensic Imaging Market, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Death Investigations

Clinical Studies

Forensic Imaging Market, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Forensic Institutes

Hospitals

Others

Forensic Imaging Market Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

