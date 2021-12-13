Spirometer Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2028

Report Ocean presents a new report on spirometer market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The spirometer market size is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Spirometer Market; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the spirometer market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the spirometer market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the spirometer market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the spirometer market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The prominent factors responsible for the market growth for spirometer include an increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing risk of occupational hazards, technology innovation, and favorable government initiatives. Moreover, the aging population also favoring the adoption of spirometers across the globe. For instance, according to estimates of the World Ageing (WA), in 2019, reported around 700 million individuals aged 65 years and above, across the globe. Thus, this large section of the population is contributing to the market growth for spirometers.

Over the past few years, it is observed that there is a strong inclination towards home healthcare. The innovations in telemedicine and other government-sponsored digital initiatives have propelled the adoption of home-based care. The idea of providing a treatment option for the amputees and old age population at their location has boosted the adoption of the spirometer. This has led to the development of tele-spirometers, to cater population which cannot afford costly medical treatments.

With the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, to contain the outbreak there was nationwide lockdown across the globe and all the out-patient facilities and non-emergency medical settings were shut down. Now, most of the countries have eased the restrictions and re-opening of healthcare facilities. This has enabled the rapid uptake of telemedicine services in the market, particularly in emerging and remote locations.

The market players in the spirometer industry are depending on partnerships and agreements to retain their market dominance. For instance, in January 2020, Swedish firm, NuvoAir signed a partnership agreement with Roche’s subsidiary in Italy. According to the terms of the agreement, Roche will distribute the latter’s respiratory technology for cystic fibrosis in the market across the country. Such agreement is expected to intensify competition among market players in the spirometer industry.

Segmentation:

Spirometer, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Handheld

Tabletop

Desktop

Spirometer, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Volume Measurement

Flow Measurement

Peak Flow Measurement

Spirometer, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Others

Spirometer, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Spirometer, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

