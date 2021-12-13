Hospital Gowns Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Strategy, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2028

The hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 8.42 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. Report Ocean presents a new report on hospital gowns market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Hospital Gowns Market – By Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns); By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, High), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rising cases of road accidents and trauma events resulted in increased hospital admissions, which led to the higher adoption of hospital gowns to ensure the safety of caregivers in the market. For instance, according to the market statistics published by the WHO, in India alone, approximately 1 lac people suffer from severe to moderate burns, every year.

According to the market statistics of the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), each year around 9,942,000 was performed in the U.S. alone. Moreover, NCBI in 2017, has reported that the rise in the incidence of burns and wounds is high in countries such as UK, Australia, Finland, China, Bulgaria, and Netherland. Such high cases have significantly propelled the market growth of hospital gowns.

Asia Pacific market for hospital gowns is projected to register a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. This market growth is expected due to the rapid advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, awareness regarding caregivers and patient safety, and government-sponsored investments in hygiene standards. Most of the countries in the region have contracts with the third level firms to procure their laundry requirements. Rising demand for hospital gowns in healthcare facilities and their role in limiting transmission of infectious diseases has boosted the demand for such products.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the hospital gowns market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the hospital gowns market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the hospital gowns market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the hospital gowns market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Major Players:

Hospital gowns industry participants such as Medline Industries, Inc., Angelica Corporation, AmeriPride Services, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., 3M, and Cardinal Health are some of the key players operating in the global market. Companies are focusing on research and development initiatives to develop technologically advanced products and to stay competitive in the market.

In line with this, in March 2020, the U.S. based company Standard Textile have boosted the production of personal protective equipment, including hospital gowns, face masks, and shields, to protect frontline healthcare workers with protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, companies in the hospital gowns industry are engaged in mergers and partnerships to strengthen their portfolio of offerings and to invigorate their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in 2018, Aramark Corporation completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services to strengthen AmeriPride’s business and customer base.

Segmentation:

Hospital Gowns, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical

Non-Surgical

Patient

Hospital Gowns, Usability Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Disposable Gowns

Reusable Gowns

Hospital Gowns, Risk Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Hospital Gowns, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

