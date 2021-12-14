Taiwan-US-Japan cooperation more crucial than ever to Indo-Pacific security': Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Political leaders, academics, and think tank representatives from the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan came together Tuesday (Dec. 14) to voice concern over the spread of China's authoritarian influence in the Indo-Pacific and swap ideas on how the three countries can push back to defend regional stability and the rules-based, liberal order.

The 10th annual Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue, organized by Taiwan's Prospect Foundation, was ushered in by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). She recalled that at last year's dialogue she described 2020 as one of the most challenging years in the country's history. While some of the same challenges remain, Tsai said this year is marked by "ever greater cooperation between Taiwan and like-minded democracies around the world."

On cooperation with Tokyo and Washington, which she called a priority, Tsai pointed to Taiwan's donations of masks and other personal protective equipment early in the pandemic, while in turn Japan and the U.S. this year donated a combined 8.2 million doses to the country during Taiwan's critical vaccine shortage.

"Taiwan is ready and capable to play a critical role" in helping the world with the pandemic, economic recovery, and expansion of supply chains, working hand in hand with the U.S. and Japan, she pledged, citing the Taiwan-U.S. Technology Trade and investment Collaboration (TTIC), which was announced last week, as one step in this direction. She went on to thank former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for his support for Taiwan's application to join the CPTPP trade group.

Calling the increasingly aggressive posture of authoritarian countries a "wake up call," the president said Taiwan has persevered through existential threats, referring to China, but it "will not bend to pressure." Tuesday's forum is an opportunity to strategize on critical issues affecting the well-being of their citizens and the future of their nations, she said.

Taiwan has much to share with the world, said Tsai, mentioning last week's U.S.-hosted Summit for Democracy, at which Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) shared Taiwan's successes in handling the pandemic without lockdowns or infringing on privacy. She also pointed to the Dec. 3-4 Open Parliament Forum, attended by Taiwan-friendly representatives from the three Baltic countries, as an example of like-minded countries benefiting from working toward a common purpose.



Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo delivering remarks via video (Taiwan News photo).​​​​​​