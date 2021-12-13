British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei holds Christmas Charity Fundraiser

The band of the Taiwan Salvation Army was invited to the opening performance.(Photo by BCCTaipei) The band of the Taiwan Salvation Army was invited to the opening performance.(Photo by BCCTaipei)

The British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (BCCTaipei) hosted its annual Christmas Charity Auction 2021 at the Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Taipei today. The funds raised will be donated to the Taiwan Salvation Army, Taiwan SOS Children’s Village, and BCCTaipei’s scholarship programme.

Around 150 BCCT members attended the luncheon and auction, including HSBC, RWE Renewables Taiwan and the UK Agriculture and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB).

BCCTaipei’s chief executive officer, Richard Stokes-Green, noted: "BCCTaipei was founded by a group of like-minded people to promote trade and investment between Taiwan and Britain, and to serve as a corporate social responsibility platform to give back to Taiwanese society, which we regard as our second home. We are delighted to see so many foreign companies gather at this event every year to show their commitment to Taiwan."

Since 1996, BCCTaipei’s various annual charity events have raised more than TWD 17 million in total and this year’s Christmas Auction raised well over 1 million.

These funds will be distributed among BCCTaipei’s 3 selected charitable causes; the Salvation Army, to assist families with in-kind donations, support for vulnerable children and the homeless, and others in need, regardless of age and faith; SOS Children’s Village, which houses disadvantaged children; and BCCTaipei’s 4-Year Scholarship Programme, supported by the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (Chia-Fu Foundation), enabling gifted students-in-need to study at a university of their choice in Taiwan.