Watch Taipei 101 countdown fireworks on Maokong Gondola

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public are invited to sign up for a chance to view the fireworks spectacle in Taipei on New Year’s Eve during a ride on the Maokong Gondola.

Following three months of cable-replacement for the first time in the gondola’s 15 years of history, the recreational aerial lift system resumed service on Sunday (Dec. 12) amid much fanfare and celebration.

With the New Year's countdown approaching, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced that revelers who wish to watch the famed Taipei 101 fireworks display at an altitude of 260 meters in a Maokong Gondola cabin can now register for a seat.

People have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 19) to leave a comment in Chinese “#我要搭貓纜看煙火,” meaning “I’d like to take the Maokong Gondola for the fireworks show,” at the Metro Taipei Facebook post to enter a draw. There will be 22 winners from the draw, the list of which will be announced Dec. 21.

Each of the winners will be assigned to a cable car and the winner can bring along up to four passengers. A total of NT$600 (US$22) will be charged per car for the ride, according to TRTC.

As part of the celebrations for the successful change of cables for the Moakong Gondola, the company is offering fare discounts for police and medical workers who worked on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle. High school and elementary school students will also enjoy bargain prices for a trip on the gondola.

Visit the Maokong Gondola website to learn more.

Check the video for the work of the cable replacement：



Taipei 101 New Year's Eve countdown fireworks. (Travel Taipei website photo)