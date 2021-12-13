Alexa
Meet Greater South startup expo held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

Over 232 companies participated in event meant to showcase southern Taiwan’s startup environment

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/12/13 15:37
Taiwan News photo

Taiwan News photo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Meet Greater South startup expo took place in the southern port city of Kaohsiung last week from Dec. 10-11.

Over 232 startups and businesses from around the country took part in the expo, which was held at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. The Meet Greater South expo featured 23 pavilions, in addition to holding 16 forums, speeches, and matchmaking events.

Several companies had products promoting 5G technology, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, VR and AR technologies, and blockchain applications, among others. In addition to the many startups, larger companies like Amazon Web Services, Chunghwa Telecom, HTC, and Taipower also had booths at the event.
Startup CEOs speaking at Meet Greater South. (BNext photo)

Some of the more notable startups at the event included cloud kitchen operator JustKitchen, SEO software optimization company Awoo, online retail company Hour Loop, and mobile solutions provider Kdan Mobile.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and AIT Kaohsiung Branch Chief Mason Yu (禹道瑞) also gave talks to kick off the event on Dec. 10. The mayor focused on Kaohsiung’s growing presence as a tech hub within the country, while Wang talked about Taiwan’s strong economic performance amid the pandemic and the importance of the Taiwanese tech industry.
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai opens Meet Greater South expo. (BNext photo)
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua talking about Taiwan's tech prowess. (BNext photo)
Meet Greater South
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai
MOEA Wang Mei-hua
Taiwan startups

Updated : 2021-12-13 16:13 GMT+08:00

