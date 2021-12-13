Taiwan's 18th round of vaccines includes BNT shots for kids 12 and over

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservations for Taiwan's 18th round of vaccinations will start on Dec. 14 and inoculations will begin on Dec. 16, including for children aged 12 and over.

During a press briefing on Monday (Dec. 13), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that Taiwan's vaccination registration platform will open up for reservations for the first and second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine, as well as for mixing AZ with the mRNA vaccine.

Chuang said those eligible include individuals who received their first BNT dose four or more weeks ago and AZ recipients who had their first shot eight or more weeks ago. Those wishing to be vaccinated in the 18th round, including those wishing to mix vaccines, must meet the following conditions:

1st BNT dose: Aged 12 and older (born before Dec. 16, 2009). 2nd BNT dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) and received their first BNT dose on or before Nov. 18. 2nd BNT dose: Aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 16, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Oct. 21.

The following are dates and times that eligible individuals can make reservations for the BNT inoculations:

10 a.m. Dec. 14 to 12 p.m. Dec. 15.

18th round vaccination dates: Dec. 16-22

Chuang emphasized that inoculations of all brands of vaccines, including BNT, Moderna, Medigen, and AstraZeneca, can be obtained at medical institutions that contract with local health departments, hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, hospitals run by the Veterans Affairs Council, and outpatient clinics affiliated with the Ministry of National Defense.

Friday night outpatient clinics also provide a Moderna vaccination service. Chuang urged the public to call these institutions to arrange for vaccination to ensure they have received two doses of a COVID vaccine as soon as possible to complete their immunization against the virus.

In addition, Moderna vaccinations at Taipei Main Station have been extended to Dec. 21.

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.