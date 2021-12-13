Six flaws allegedly contribute to Taiwan’s COVID-19 lab infection

James Liao (廖俊智), president of Academic Sinica, gives report over lab infection incident. James Liao (廖俊智), president of Academic Sinica, gives report over lab infection incident. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A preliminary investigation has pointed to six flaws that may have contributed to the COVID-19 infection of a scientist at a P3 (Biosafety Level-3) facility in Taiwan, the first case of its kind.

A former worker at Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center (GRC) in Taipei was confirmed to have contracted the Delta variant last week, sparking public fear after more than a month of zero local cases and raising concerns about safety practices in one of the country’s most advanced scientific research centers.

James Liao (廖俊智), president of Academia Sinica, said in a legislative briefing on Monday (Dec. 13) that workplace negligence was responsible for the incident, with six aspects involved, per Liberty Times.

These include failure to duly report a scientist being bitten by lab mice; not working with lab mice in a biosafety cabinet; not following protocols in removing hazmat suits; new personnel not receiving adequate training; lack of supervision and monitoring during experiments; and lax management in lab practices.

The infected employee, case No. 16,816, resigned on Dec. 3. She had reported being bit by a mouse carrying the Gamma strain in October to a supervisor in charge of biosafety on duty, but the official determined it was of “low risk” and did not relay the event to a higher authority, Liberty Times quoted Liao as saying.

Case 16,816 was bit for the second time in November, but she decided not to report it to her supervisors since the first incident did not receive the response she had expected. There appear to be contradictions in the accounts of the biosafety official and the former GRC employee, wrote CNA.

More investigation is needed and punishment will be imposed on personnel involved in violation of the lab guidelines after the probe is concluded, according to Liao.