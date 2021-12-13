Alexa
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases

COVID cases imported from Vietnam, UK, China, and Malaysia

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/13 14:18
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 13) reported five imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) that afternoon announced five imported cases and no new local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the imported cases include four males and one female ranging in age from their teens to their 40s. Between Nov. 20 and Dec. 10, they entered Taiwan from Vietnam (case Nos. 16,849 and 16,853), the U.K. (case No. 16,850), China (case No. 16,851), and Malaysia (case No. 16,852).

