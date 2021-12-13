Alexa
Taiwan donates laptops to South African middle school

Taiwan's Cape Town office gifts school with 8 domestically produced laptops

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/13 14:17
Calling Academy students pose with new laptops. 

Calling Academy students pose with new laptops.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The director of Taiwan’s Cape Town representative office, Lin Ying-zuo (林映佐), on Saturday (Dec. 11) visited Calling Academy, an elite school for underprivileged children in Strandboch, South Africa, and donated eight Taiwan-made laptops to aid students’ information literacy.

South African National Assembly member Mimmy Gondwe and Deputy Mayor of Stellenbosch Municipality Jeremy Fasserr were invited to preside over the donation ceremony. Wang Kuo-yang (王國揚), chairman of the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce Cape Town, and other overseas Taiwanese leaders attended the ceremony, CNA reported.

Lin said that Taiwan values education and is eager to give back to the international community and assist disadvantaged and impoverished students from like-minded countries. He said he hopes the school will make good use of its resources to nurture talents.

The diplomat also gave a brief introduction to Taiwan's semiconductor and information technology industries and the nation’s technological development.

Gondwe pointed out that Calling Academy was established in 2018 to provide high-quality educational opportunities for students in rural communities of African descent at lower tuition fees than ordinary schools. She thanked the Taiwanese government for donating the laptops and said the gifts are a significant contribution to helping improve students’ information literacy, per CNA.

Fasserr said that the gap between South Africa’s upper and lower class is vast and there is a big difference in education resources between urban and rural areas. School children in remote areas often do not have access to educational opportunities due to poverty. Even enrolled students suffer from insufficient equipment, which affects their education and competitiveness.

He said Taiwan’s donation will increase students’ access to higher education opportunities and life skills, which he was touched to see.
