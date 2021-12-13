Alexa
UC Riverside defeats California Baptist 70-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 11:21
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — JP Moorman II had 19 points and 10 rebounds as UC Riverside topped California Baptist 70-54 on Sunday.

Flynn Cameron and Zyon Pullin added 18 points each for the Highlanders. Pullin also had 12 rebounds.

Callum McRae had 14 rebounds for UC Riverside (6-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

California Baptist scored 27 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Daniel Akin scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Lancers (8-2). Ty Rowell added 12 points.

Updated : 2021-12-13 13:13 GMT+08:00

