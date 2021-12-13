Alexa
AP source: Former 5-star Ewers intends to transfer to Texas

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/13 11:11
Former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers, who skipped his senior year of high school to enroll at Ohio State in the hopes of cashing in on endorsement deals, has committed to transfer to Texas.

A person familiar with Ewers' decision told The Associated Press on Sunday the quarterback had informed Texas coaches he would return to his home state and play for the school he originally committed to before his junior year at Southlake Carroll High School, outside Dallas.

The person spoke on condition on anonymity because NCAA rules prohibited Texas from immediately announcing Ewers' decision.

“Hey Alexa play “Take Me to Texas” by @GeorgeStrait #HookEm,” Ewers tweeted, with an image of himself in a familiar burnt-orange Longhorns uniform.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian tweeted his “All Gas, No Brakes” slogan 10 minutes before Ewers' post. The Longhorns went 5-7 this season, their first under Sarkisian.

Ewers announced Dec. 3 he was entering the transfer portal. Yahoo! Sports first reported Ewers had decided to transfer to Texas.

Ewers was considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, but decided to bypass his final year of high school to take advantage of the NCAA loosening its restrictions on athletes earning money from their names, images and likenesses.

He enrolled at Ohio State this past summer, but played just two snaps this season, buried on the depth chart behind Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud and two other highly touted recruits with more experience. Stroud is a redshirt freshman with at least one more season college season before he can enter the NFL draft.

Ewers verbally committed to Texas in August 2020 when Tom Herman was the coach, but flipped his commitment to Ohio State in November.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-12-13 13:12 GMT+08:00

