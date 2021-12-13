Alexa
Holmes, No. 10 Indiana roll past No. 20 Ohio State 86-66

By JACOB BENGE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/13 10:08
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 30 points and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 20 Ohio State 86-66 on Sunday night.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) never trailed and pulled away in the second quarter, shooting 62.5% behind 11 points from Nicole Cardano-Hillary, who finished with 17 points. Grace Berger scored 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting.

Overall, Indiana shot 58% from the field, with 56 points in the paint.

The Buckeyes' leading scorer was Jacy Sheldon, who had 23 points — all but two came in the second half. Taylor Mikesell added 15 points.

Ohio State (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) has had the conference's top offense this season, but Indiana held the Buckeyes scoreless for the first five minutes of the first quarter.

The Hoosiers jumped ahead 10-0 and held the Big Ten’s top offense scoreless over the first 5:05 in the first quarter. Indiana led 43-29 at halftime, the most points Ohio State has allowed in the first half this season.

Ohio State also gave up 17 turnovers, allowing the Hoosiers to score 26 points off those giveaways.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers picked up their second Top 25 win in their fourth ranked matchup this season. It was also their third consecutive win.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had trouble getting buckets to fall all game, shooting a season-worst 36.4%. Ohio State had shot better than 47.1% in its last seven games.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Alabama State on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-13 11:40 GMT+08:00

