Central Weather Bureau issues heavy rain advisories for north, northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued heavy rain and extremely heavy rain advisories for Keelung City and a heavy rain advisory for mountainous areas in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County Monday (Dec. 13) from late morning to night.

As of 8:26 a.m., New Taipei City has seen the most rainfall, ranging from 73.5 millimeters in Dacukeng to 48.5 mm in Shuangxi District.

The rain was brought by the northeast monsoon, which has also lowered temperatures to between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern parts of the country. Central and south Taiwan are forecast to see lows of 17 degrees and highs of 25 degrees.

Between Tuesday (Dec. 14) and Thursday (Dec. 16), temperatures will rise across the country, and northern and northeastern areas will see temperatures as high as 25 degrees, according to the CWB. Another wave of the northeast monsoon will reach Taiwan by Friday (Dec. 17), once again bringing rain and dropping temperatures in the north and northeast.

The CWB defines “heavy rain” as 80 mm or more of accumulated precipitation within 24 hours or 40 mm or more within one hour. “Extremely heavy rain” is defined as 200 mm or more of accumulated precipitation within 24 hours or 40 mm or more within an hour.