Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Central Weather Bureau issues heavy rain advisories for north, northeast Taiwan

Rain to continue in northern areas through Monday evening

  167
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Editor
2021/12/13 12:02
(Central Weather Bureau image)

(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued heavy rain and extremely heavy rain advisories for Keelung City and a heavy rain advisory for mountainous areas in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County Monday (Dec. 13) from late morning to night.

As of 8:26 a.m., New Taipei City has seen the most rainfall, ranging from 73.5 millimeters in Dacukeng to 48.5 mm in Shuangxi District.

The rain was brought by the northeast monsoon, which has also lowered temperatures to between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern parts of the country. Central and south Taiwan are forecast to see lows of 17 degrees and highs of 25 degrees.

Between Tuesday (Dec. 14) and Thursday (Dec. 16), temperatures will rise across the country, and northern and northeastern areas will see temperatures as high as 25 degrees, according to the CWB. Another wave of the northeast monsoon will reach Taiwan by Friday (Dec. 17), once again bringing rain and dropping temperatures in the north and northeast.

The CWB defines “heavy rain” as 80 mm or more of accumulated precipitation within 24 hours or 40 mm or more within one hour. “Extremely heavy rain” is defined as 200 mm or more of accumulated precipitation within 24 hours or 40 mm or more within an hour.
weather
Central Weather Bureau
CWB
heavy rain advisory
extremely heavy rain advisory
northeast monsoon
northeastern monsoon

RELATED ARTICLES

Humidity to increase in Taipei and east of country on Friday
Humidity to increase in Taipei and east of country on Friday
2021/12/09 20:42
Winter marks the best season to visit Taiwan’s Kenting
Winter marks the best season to visit Taiwan’s Kenting
2021/12/07 14:16
Sun to follow rain this week in northern Taiwan
Sun to follow rain this week in northern Taiwan
2021/12/05 20:34
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
2021/12/04 10:24
Taiwan’s winter expected to be dry with normal temperatures
Taiwan’s winter expected to be dry with normal temperatures
2021/11/26 14:36

Updated : 2021-12-13 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab