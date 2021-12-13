Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC November sales third-highest in company history

Taiwanese chipmaker said November sales came in at US$5.35 billion

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/13 12:16
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) announced last Friday (Dec. 10) that November sales increased 18.7% from a year earlier.

TSMC said sales in November totaled NT$148.27 billion (US$5.35 billion), representing a 10.2% bump from October. The positive sales came after an 11.9% month-on-month drop in October, when sales were NT$134.54 billion.

November figures were the third-highest in the chipmaker’s history after September’s NT$152.69 billion and June’s NT$148.47 billion, according to CNA. Consolidated sales for the first 11 months of the year were NT$1.43 trillion, a 17.2% increase from a year earlier.

Analysts cited by CNA said sales were driven by the strong performance of TSMC’s 5nm chips, amid the global semiconductor crunch. They forecasted fourth-quarter sales to continue to grow on the back of 5nm demand.
TSMC
TSMC November sales
TSMC 5nm chips

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC in preliminary talks to invest in Germany
Taiwan’s TSMC in preliminary talks to invest in Germany
2021/12/11 17:26
Intel CEO to visit Taiwan and meet TSMC after spat
Intel CEO to visit Taiwan and meet TSMC after spat
2021/12/10 13:44
Kaohsiung mayor calls for young talents in Taipei to return home
Kaohsiung mayor calls for young talents in Taipei to return home
2021/12/09 17:32
Taiwan’s TSMC founder hits back over recent comments by Intel CEO
Taiwan’s TSMC founder hits back over recent comments by Intel CEO
2021/12/09 11:31
Kaohsiung housing transactions get boost from planned TSMC facility
Kaohsiung housing transactions get boost from planned TSMC facility
2021/12/06 12:16

Updated : 2021-12-13 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab