Taiwan’s TSMC November sales third-highest in company history

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) announced last Friday (Dec. 10) that November sales increased 18.7% from a year earlier.

TSMC said sales in November totaled NT$148.27 billion (US$5.35 billion), representing a 10.2% bump from October. The positive sales came after an 11.9% month-on-month drop in October, when sales were NT$134.54 billion.

November figures were the third-highest in the chipmaker’s history after September’s NT$152.69 billion and June’s NT$148.47 billion, according to CNA. Consolidated sales for the first 11 months of the year were NT$1.43 trillion, a 17.2% increase from a year earlier.

Analysts cited by CNA said sales were driven by the strong performance of TSMC’s 5nm chips, amid the global semiconductor crunch. They forecasted fourth-quarter sales to continue to grow on the back of 5nm demand.