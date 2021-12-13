Alexa
Cruise ship Explorer Dream to set sail next month after extended pandemic hiatus

Company burns over US$4 million each month vessel sits in port

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/13 11:07
Explorer Dream is seen setting out from Kaohsiung Port. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Transport, Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) revealed on Monday (Dec. 13) that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has approved a plan for the cruise vessel Explorer Dream (探索夢號) to resume voyages.

Responding to the news, Explorer Dream’s operators said the vessel will begin island-hopping tours next month, per a Liberty Times report. Wang added that Wang Bisheng (王必勝) Director of the Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission at Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare, will assist the cruise industry with implementing disease prevention measures.

The Explorer Dream has been sitting idly in Keelung harbor for much of this year, unable to leave port without the required permission from the CECC. The company burns through NT$120 million (US$4.33 million) each month it stays tied up in harbor, according to Legislator Chiu Chenyuan (邱臣遠).

Chiu says the Explorer Dream has been based in Taiwan for two decades. He hopes the Ministry of Transportation will do what it can to help the cruise industry make a fresh start next year.
Explorer Dream
Keelung
pandemic
CECC
tourism industry

