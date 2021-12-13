The Taitung Cozy Hot Spring Festival: The coziest place in Taiwan starting at the end of 2021

TAITUNG, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 13 December 2021 - Taitung County, Taiwan, topped Booking.com's most welcoming regions list in 2021 because of its slow pace of life. As winter approaches, the Taitung County Government will launch The Taitung Cozy Hot Spring Festival in mid-December. The festival will showcase the warmth of Taitung in three ways, through the intellect, emotions and nature.





The Taitung Cozy Hot Spring Festival has classified Taitung's diverse hot springs into three types. The first type centers around refined hot spring hotels and showcases the intellectual warmth of these exquisitely elegant spaces. The second type centers around boutique B&Bs that feature the emotional warmth of Taitung's many interesting and varied facets. The third type centers around free wild hot springs that exhibit the natural warmth of unrestrained freedom. These three different types allow all kinds of visitors to experience the variety of Taitung's warmth during their visits.





Taitung County Magistrate April Yao stated that Taitung has 128 hot spring areas making it rich in hot spring assets. Most of the hot springs here are bicarbonate, which are known as Beauty Springs. They are not only colorless and odorless, but their water stimulates metabolism. These springs can be found from Luye of the East Rift Valley to the South Link. Located on Green Island, Taitung County, the Zhaori Hot Springs, also known as the "Sunrise" hot spring, is one of the only three saltwater hot springs in the world. What astonishes you most when travelling in Taitung is that you can have different hot spring experiences wherever you are; in the mountains, under a starry night sky or even besides the ocean.





Have a stress-relieving railway tour to the hot springs of Taitung on the Future Express Train, the Formosa Express, which is decked out with Hello Kitty, or the Breezy Blue. Leisurely railway travel meshes perfectly with tours of Taitung's tribes that showcase the charm of a land filled with hot springs. The Taitung Cozy Hot Spring Festival welcomes you to enjoy the slow economy of Taitung and create treasured memories while enjoying the springs. This is something visitors find themselves doing again and again all year long.





