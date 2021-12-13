Alexa
Brown scores 19 to lift Tennessee St. over Lipscomb 73-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 08:26
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown came off the bench to score 19 points and lift Tennessee State to a 73-65 win over Lipscomb on Sunday.

Brown made 8 of 10 shots.

Kenny Cooper had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee State (3-6), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 10 points. Kassim Nicholson had eight rebounds.

Will Pruitt had 14 points for the Bisons (5-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Parker Hazen added 12 points. Greg Jones had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

