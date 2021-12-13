Alexa
Young, Audige help defensive Northwestern topple NJIT 70-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 08:02
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Young had 13 points and nine rebounds, Chase Audige added 11 points, and Northwestern defeated NJIT 70-52 on Sunday.

Pete Nance added 10 points and Boo Buie had seven assists for the Wildcats (7-2), who improved to 5-0 at home.

Northwestern led by more than 20 for much of the second half but was unable to extend its lead through the final minutes. The Wildcats were 22 of 42 inside the arc but made only 5 of 20 from 3-point range for 44% overall. They had only six turnovers, compared to 16 for NJIT.

Northwestern held the Highlanders to three points over the first eight minutes of the second half as the Wildcats' 35-23 halftime lead ballooned to 49-26.

By the time NJIT's Miles Coleman hit a 3-pointer with 9:38 remaining in the second half, he had scored 20 of his team's 34 points. Coleman finished with 20 points and Matt Faw added 13 for the Highlanders (5-5).

The Highlanders made only 5 of 27 two-point tries and shot 29% overall. They made 11 of 28 3-pointers.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-13 10:08 GMT+08:00

