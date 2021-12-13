Alexa
Pruitt helps SIU-Edwardsville knock off Kansas City 60-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 08:00
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 60-56 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

Shamar Wright's layup with 19 seconds left gave SIUE a 59-56 lead. After Kansas City missed a 3-pointer, Shaun Doss Jr. made 1 of 2 from the line for the game's final point.

Ray'Sean Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-6). Wright added 13 points. Doss had 11 points and six rebounds.

Evan Gilyard II had 19 points for the Roos (5-5). Anderson Kopp added 14 points. Josiah Allick had 14 points.

