Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Small carries Texas St. over Southwestern University 101-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 08:14
Small carries Texas St. over Southwestern University 101-54

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Isiah Small had 21 points as Texas State romped past Southwestern University 101-54 on Sunday. Caleb Asberry added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Nighael Ceaser had 13 points for Texas State (7-2), which won its sixth consecutive game. Mason Harrell added seven assists.

It was the first time this season Texas State scored at least 100 points.

Preston Hannah had 18 points for the Pirates. Chris Smith Jr added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-13 10:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head