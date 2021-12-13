Heard, Holmes lead TCU past No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, Aja Holmes added a career-high 22 off the bench, and TCU surprised No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75 on Sunday.

The Horned Frogs struck early, taking a 19-12 lead through the first quarter before outscoring the Aggies 23-10 in the second quarter for a 20-point halftime lead.

The Aggies trailed by 23 points early in the fourth quarter but closed to within 71-53 with 5:53 remaining. Holmes, who was 6-of-11 from 3-point distance, made her final 3-pointer to stop the Aggies' momentum.

The 3-pointer was TCU's last field goal as Heard was fouled seven times in the final minutes and made 13 of 14 free throws. Heard was 18 of 21 from the line for the game and TCU made 25 of 32 free throws as a team. Texas A&M made 20 of 29 from the line.

Kayla Wells scored 20 points to lead the Aggies (9-2), who have lost two of their last three games. Qadashah Hoppie scored 17, Jordan Nixon 13, and Sydnee Ropy 10.

TCU (4-4) had lost eight in a row at home in the series and Texas A&M had won 15 of 18 all-time at Fort Worth. The loss also snapped the Aggies' 11-game winning streak in nonconference road games.

