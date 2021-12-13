Alexa
Castaneda scores 17 to lift Akron past Florida A&M 73-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 06:08
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda posted 17 points as Akron topped Florida A&M 73-66 on Sunday.

Ali Ali had 14 points for Akron (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 13 points. Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds.

MJ Randolph had 21 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers (2-6). Kamron Reaves added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-13 08:35 GMT+08:00

