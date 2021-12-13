Alexa
Clemson wins NCCA men's soccer title, beats Washington 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 05:39
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship on Sunday.

It was Clemson's third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987.

Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored his first just moments into the match.

Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute. A junior, Reid finished the season with nine goals, including a pair of two-goal games.

Washington struggled in the final third after the early Clemson goal put the Huskies on their heels. Clemson goalkeeper George Marks had a pair of saves, including one in the final minutes as Washington scrambled to score.

The Tigers dogpiled in celebration at the final whistle and fans streamed on to the field in a flurry of confetti.

Clemson was playing in its fifth national championship game. The last appearance came in 2015, when the Tigers fell to Stanford.

Clemson advanced on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Washington, making its first-ever College Cup appearance, beat Georgetown 2-1 on Friday night at Wake Med Soccer Park to advance.

Clemson was the defending ACC tournament champion but fell to Duke in the semifinals of this year's conference tournament.

Washington finished a half-game back of Oregon State for the Pac-12 title. The Huskies had just one regular-season loss.

It was the second overall meeting between the two teams. The Huskies beat Clemson 4-1 in a neutral site game in 1996.

Announced attendance was 7,238.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

