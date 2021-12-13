Alexa
Cochran leads Ball State past Indiana-Kokomo 85-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 04:43
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 19 points as Ball State routed Indiana-Kokomo 85-58 on Sunday.

Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (4-5). Luke Bumbalough added 12 points. Payton Sparks also had 12 points along with five assists.

Trequan Spivey had 21 points for the Cougars. Darian Porch added 10 points. Zach Rinehart had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-13 07:05 GMT+08:00

