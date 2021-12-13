Alexa
Green, Benning carry Fairfield over William & Mary 70-47

By Associated Press
2021/12/13 04:22
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Caleb Green and Taj Benning each scored 15 points as Fairfield routed William & Mary 70-47 on Sunday.

Benning grabbed six rebounds for Fairfield (7-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Allan Jeanne-Rose added 10 points.

Connor Kochera had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Tribe (1-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Ben Wight added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

