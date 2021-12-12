Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Vladimir Putin says he drove a taxi after fall of Soviet Union

By Deutsche Welle
2021/12/12 19:05
Driven to extremes: Putin now has the keys to the Kremlin

Driven to extremes: Putin now has the keys to the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin drove a taxi to boost his income following the fall of the Soviet Union, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sunday.

In a documentary film, RIA-Novosti quoted the Russian leader as saying: "Sometimes I had to earn extra money."

"I mean, earn extra money by car, as a private driver. It's unpleasant to talk about to be honest but, unfortunately, that was the case."

Putin's devastation over Soviet demise

Putin said the collapse of the USSR spelled the end of "historical Russia."

He has previously lamented its disintegration three decades ago, saying it remains a "tragedy" for "most citizens."

The end of the Soviet Union brought with it a period of severe economic instability that plunged millions into poverty, as newly independent Russia evolved from communism to capitalism.

A loyal servant of the Soviet Union, Putin was dismayed when it fell apart, once describing the collapse as "the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century."

Putin's comments come as critics accuse him of planning to recreate the Soviet Union with an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has so far dismissed the idea as fear-mongering by the West, and that Moscow would only attack its neighbor so if provoked by Kyiv or another state.

jsi/fb (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2021-12-13 04:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition