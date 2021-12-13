Barcelona held 2-2 at Osasuna despite goals by latest talent

Barcelona's Nico Gonzalez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna... Barcelona's Nico Gonzalez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures to his players from the technical area during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona... Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures to his players from the technical area during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Osasuna's Juan Cruz, right vies for the ball with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the ... Osasuna's Juan Cruz, right vies for the ball with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Osasuna's David Garcia, (5), third right, scores his sides 1st goal of the game during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at th... Osasuna's David Garcia, (5), third right, scores his sides 1st goal of the game during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Osasuna's David Garcia celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the El Sadar st... Osasuna's David Garcia celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal during the La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Goals from Barcelona’s latest teenage talents weren't enough to save Xavi Hernández's side from another letdown Sunday after a late strike gave Osasuna a 2-2 draw in the Spanish league.

Barcelona was leading 2-1 after 19-year-olds Nico González and Abde Ezzalzouli scored their first goals since joining the team from the club’s youth squads this season.

But Osasuna substitute Chimy Ávila struck from long range, with the ball deflecting off a Barcelona defender before going in, to pull the hosts level with four minutes to go.

Nico and Abde form part of a group of young players, along with Pedri González and Gavi Páez. The group is providing the only bright side to a dismal campaign for Barcelona.

“Luckily we have our young players because they are holding the team up. They are making an extraordinary effort,” Xavi said. “We have to keep growing, but it is going to be difficult to get out of this rut. We need a favorable result. We had this victory and let it get away.”

Barcelona has only won once on the road in the league this season, following the exit of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona is in eighth place, 15 points behind leader Real Madrid which hosts defending champion Atlético Madrid later Sunday.

The draw at Osasuna came after back-to-back defeats for Barcelona. It had lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis in the league before falling 3-0 at Bayern Munich to exit the Champions League at the group phase for the first time in 17 years.

Barcelona was playing without injured top scorer Memphis Depay. Defender Samuel Umtiti played his first minutes of the season as a surprise inclusion in Xavi's starting 11. Xavi also gave a debut to 22-year-old Ferran Jutglà in the final minutes.

Also Sunday, Villarreal beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 at home.

