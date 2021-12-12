Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 17 15 1 1 0 33 68 35
Quad City 19 14 2 2 1 31 72 44
Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Evansville 18 11 7 0 0 22 48 42
Pensacola 16 9 5 2 0 20 56 44
Peoria 14 7 3 1 3 18 40 34
Roanoke 15 6 5 2 2 17 43 40
Birmingham 20 3 13 4 0 10 45 83
Macon 19 3 15 0 1 7 30 79
Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 1

Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 4, Quad City 3

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-12-13 01:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition