THROUGH DECEMBER 11
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1124
|36
|1.92
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1280
|41
|1.92
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|41
|1.94
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|15
|848
|28
|1.98
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|22
|1267
|42
|1.99
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|15
|911
|31
|2.04
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|1023
|35
|2.05
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|13
|780
|28
|2.15
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1274
|46
|2.17
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|17
|954
|37
|2.33
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|21
|1226
|48
|2.35
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|14
|777
|31
|2.39
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|7
|373
|15
|2.41
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|15
|849
|35
|2.47
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|986
|41
|2.49
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|14
|790
|33
|2.51
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|11
|657
|28
|2.56
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1333
|57
|2.57
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|20
|1204
|52
|2.59
___
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|20
|1204
|15
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1274
|14
|4
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|22
|1267
|14
|5
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1124
|14
|5
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|1023
|13
|3
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1280
|12
|5
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|21
|1226
|12
|8
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|17
|965
|12
|5
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|17
|954
|12
|1
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|23
|1362
|11
|11
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1333
|11
|7
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|17
|963
|11
|5
|0
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|17
|960
|11
|5
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|15
|849
|11
|2
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|10
|6
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|21
|1228
|10
|7
|4
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|20
|1140
|10
|9
|0
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|15
|848
|9
|4
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|19
|1045
|8
|6
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|18
|1033
|8
|10
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|16
|965
|8
|5
|3
___
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|1023
|35
|522
|.937
|13
|3
|2
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|15
|848
|28
|414
|.937
|9
|4
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|22
|1267
|42
|603
|.935
|14
|5
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1280
|41
|583
|.934
|12
|5
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|15
|911
|31
|432
|.933
|7
|5
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|41
|567
|.933
|10
|6
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1124
|36
|477
|.930
|14
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1274
|46
|580
|.927
|14
|4
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|986
|41
|504
|.925
|7
|6
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|14
|777
|31
|373
|.923
|5
|6
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|13
|780
|28
|333
|.922
|7
|4
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|17
|954
|37
|438
|.922
|12
|1
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|21
|1226
|48
|563
|.921
|12
|8
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|11
|657
|28
|328
|.921
|7
|4
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|20
|1204
|52
|598
|.920
|15
|5
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|3
|156
|8
|92
|.920
|2
|0
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|22
|1333
|57
|636
|.918
|11
|7
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|21
|1228
|54
|600
|.917
|10
|7
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|15
|849
|35
|379
|.915
|11
|2
|1
___
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|5
|10
|6
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1280
|3
|12
|5
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|22
|1267
|3
|14
|5
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|986
|3
|7
|6
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|15
|849
|3
|11
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1274
|2
|14
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|22
|1255
|2
|5
|14
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|18
|1033
|2
|8
|10
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|15
|911
|2
|7
|5
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|14
|760
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|8
|439
|2
|4
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|7
|429
|2
|5
|1
|1