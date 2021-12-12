Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 23:06
THROUGH DECEMBER 11

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Frederik Andersen Carolina 19 1124 36 1.92
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 41 1.92
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 41 1.94
James Reimer San Jose 15 848 28 1.98
Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 42 1.99
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 15 911 31 2.04
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 18 1023 35 2.05
Jeremy Swayman Boston 13 780 28 2.15
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 46 2.17
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 17 954 37 2.33
Juuse Saros Nashville 21 1226 48 2.35
Braden Holtby Dallas 14 777 31 2.39
Antti Raanta Carolina 7 373 15 2.41
Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 849 35 2.47
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 986 41 2.49
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50
Vitek Vanecek Washington 14 790 33 2.51
Linus Ullmark Boston 11 657 28 2.56
John Gibson Anaheim 22 1333 57 2.57
Cam Talbot Minnesota 20 1204 52 2.59

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Cam Talbot Minnesota 20 1204 15 5 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 14 4 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 14 5 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 19 1124 14 5 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 18 1023 13 3 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 12 5 4
Juuse Saros Nashville 21 1226 12 8 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 965 12 5 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 17 954 12 1 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 23 1362 11 11 1
John Gibson Anaheim 22 1333 11 7 4
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 17 963 11 5 0
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 17 960 11 5 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 849 11 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 10 6 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1228 10 7 4
Robin Lehner Vegas 20 1140 10 9 0
James Reimer San Jose 15 848 9 4 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 19 1045 8 6 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 18 1033 8 10 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 16 965 8 5 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 18 1023 35 522 .937 13 3 2
James Reimer San Jose 15 848 28 414 .937 9 4 1
Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 42 603 .935 14 5 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 41 583 .934 12 5 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 15 911 31 432 .933 7 5 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 41 567 .933 10 6 5
Frederik Andersen Carolina 19 1124 36 477 .930 14 5 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 46 580 .927 14 4 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 986 41 504 .925 7 6 4
Braden Holtby Dallas 14 777 31 373 .923 5 6 1
Jeremy Swayman Boston 13 780 28 333 .922 7 4 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 17 954 37 438 .922 12 1 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 21 1226 48 563 .921 12 8 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 11 657 28 328 .921 7 4 0
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
Cam Talbot Minnesota 20 1204 52 598 .920 15 5 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 3 156 8 92 .920 2 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 22 1333 57 636 .918 11 7 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1228 54 600 .917 10 7 4
Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 849 35 379 .915 11 2 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 21 1268 5 10 6 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1280 3 12 5 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1267 3 14 5 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 17 986 3 7 6 4
Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 849 3 11 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1274 2 14 4 3
Jake Allen Montreal 22 1255 2 5 14 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 18 1033 2 8 10 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 15 911 2 7 5 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 760 2 5 4 3
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 8 439 2 4 2 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 7 429 2 5 1 1

Updated : 2021-12-13 01:02 GMT+08:00

