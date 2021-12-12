All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 21 14 5 2 0 30 69 55 Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45 Charlotte 23 11 10 2 0 24 72 70 Providence 19 9 6 3 1 22 50 50 Hershey 18 9 6 2 1 21 51 60 WB/Scranton 19 8 8 1 2 19 41 59 Bridgeport 23 8 12 1 2 19 60 73 Lehigh Valley 20 4 11 4 1 13 48 67

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38 Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64 Cleveland 23 10 8 2 3 25 70 73 Toronto 19 10 7 1 1 22 61 66 Laval 22 10 10 2 0 22 74 79 Belleville 21 10 11 0 0 20 61 61 Syracuse 20 7 10 2 1 17 57 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 22 16 4 1 1 34 74 52 Manitoba 23 15 7 1 0 31 74 55 Rockford 21 10 9 1 1 22 55 71 Iowa 21 9 9 2 1 21 63 60 Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69 Milwaukee 22 9 12 1 0 19 65 75 Texas 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 20 15 2 2 1 33 76 48 Ontario 19 13 5 0 1 27 73 56 Colorado 21 10 8 1 2 23 67 62 Henderson 18 9 7 1 1 20 53 50 Tucson 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 59 Abbotsford 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 54 San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 53 57 Bakersfield 17 6 8 1 2 15 44 55 San Jose 18 6 11 1 0 13 48 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Bridgeport 5, Toronto 4

Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 2

Rockford 2, Henderson 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Cleveland 2

Providence 3, Springfield 0

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Stockton 5, Tucson 1

Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1

San Diego 3, Ontario 1

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.