Germany's Joshua Kimmich to get COVID vaccine after initial 'concerns'

Bayern Munich and Germany soccer star Joshua Kimmich is now willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, German media reported on Sunday.

Broadcaster ZDF reported Sunday that the 26-year-old midfielder said he would get vaccinated and that he regretted not doing it before.

"It was just difficult for me overall to deal with my fears and concerns, which is why I was undecided for so long," the midfielder said.

'Concerns' over long-term effects

In October, Kimmich confirmed he had not yet received the vaccine over "concerns" regarding possible long-term effects.

At the time, he told broadcaster Sky Sports: "I am of course aware of my responsibility. I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves."

The German international was then quarantined on two separate occasions after he had contact with infected people, before contracting the virus himself. He has now tested negative but is not fully fit — after suffering complications due to the COVID infection — and won't play again this calendar year.

Lung problems

"I'm happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended," Kimmich said earlier this week. "I'm doing very well, but I'm not yet able to train fully due to a slight infiltration in my lungs."

His last game was on November 6. He has missed all of Bayern's games in all competitions since then, including last week's table-topping clash against Borussia Dortmund. Kimmich's spell on the sidelines has also included two World Cup qualifiers for the national team.

