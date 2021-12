Sunday At Arena Loire Angers, France Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Monica Niculescu (1), Romania, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.