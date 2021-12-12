Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 12, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;89;78;A morning t-storm;89;78;SSW;8;80%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;NNE;5;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Thickening clouds;64;47;Cloudy;63;49;NE;8;47%;7%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;60;47;Plenty of sunshine;59;45;SSE;5;68%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, mainly early;52;47;A passing shower;50;45;SSW;11;94%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, very cold;4;-8;Very cold;-1;-2;NNE;5;80%;3%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;55;42;Cloudy and cooler;42;33;NE;7;69%;13%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;9;-13;Cloudy and very cold;4;-8;WNW;6;99%;17%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A few showers;90;73;Humid with a t-storm;84;73;E;9;78%;91%;3

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;64;46;A couple of showers;58;44;N;5;69%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and a t-storm;69;67;Humid with rain;76;67;NNE;11;82%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;68;44;Mostly cloudy;72;47;NW;8;41%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;72;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;ESE;7;65%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray shower;78;65;A shower;77;66;E;7;79%;85%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;92;74;Mostly cloudy;89;72;ENE;7;50%;16%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;60;44;Sunny;59;44;WNW;6;81%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;39;21;Plenty of sunshine;39;21;SW;4;36%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow, heavy early;34;31;A little snow;35;28;WNW;7;79%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;37;37;A couple of showers;42;41;SW;4;93%;93%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;65;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;50;SW;6;66%;88%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;67;NNW;9;77%;80%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;37;31;Mostly cloudy;38;34;NNW;8;87%;39%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;49;46;A morning shower;47;43;SSW;6;76%;66%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and mild;55;36;Cloudy and cooler;41;38;WSW;6;74%;93%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;38;27;Mostly cloudy;37;23;NNW;5;73%;4%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;88;65;High clouds;82;63;ESE;7;48%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;83;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;64;NE;6;49%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;55;27;Sunny, but chilly;45;28;WNW;5;36%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Rather cloudy;74;60;Some brightening;74;60;NNW;6;62%;20%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;71;61;A bit of rain;68;60;SSE;17;76%;81%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;85;68;A couple of showers;80;68;NNE;4;70%;93%;4

Chennai, India;A little rain;88;77;A little a.m. rain;86;77;NNE;10;81%;94%;5

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;47;38;Mostly sunny, mild;49;33;SSW;9;56%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;A t-storm or two;87;75;NE;5;81%;96%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;39;37;A couple of showers;44;41;SW;5;99%;99%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;86;73;Inc. clouds;83;73;NNW;5;64%;55%;4

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;Partly sunny;65;57;SSE;7;63%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;83;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;SE;9;73%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;70;49;Hazy sun;69;50;ESE;2;66%;0%;2

Denver, United States;Not as cool;57;32;Clouds and sun, mild;54;38;SSW;4;23%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;80;55;Hazy sunshine;80;57;NW;5;60%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;4;70%;88%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain tapering off;55;41;Mostly sunny;47;37;SW;6;86%;24%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;55;37;Cloudy;53;36;E;5;33%;76%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;58;Sun and some clouds;63;58;E;16;79%;26%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;75;62;Clouds and sun;74;57;S;4;55%;4%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;89;67;Sun, some clouds;88;66;ENE;8;32%;56%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower in places;84;71;ENE;13;60%;66%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;33;28;Rain/snow showers;33;32;WSW;6;95%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;74;Becoming cloudy;90;76;N;8;54%;66%;3

Hong Kong, China;Brilliant sunshine;81;57;Sunshine and nice;74;62;ENE;6;58%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;82;71;Windy with a shower;81;69;ENE;19;63%;85%;3

Hyderabad, India;Turning out cloudy;83;69;Mostly cloudy;83;68;E;5;53%;5%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;68;42;Hazy sun;66;42;NE;4;39%;5%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain this morning;60;52;A little a.m. rain;55;47;NNE;6;86%;92%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;Afternoon showers;91;76;SW;8;71%;96%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;77;E;6;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm, cooler;71;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;58;N;7;87%;85%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;57;29;Increasing clouds;57;30;N;5;27%;65%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;Sunny and nice;81;50;NNW;4;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;41;Hazy sunshine;68;41;SSE;4;51%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;NNW;7;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;43;36;Periods of rain;38;33;NE;5;94%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;88;76;A passing shower;89;77;NNE;8;59%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;84;73;A t-storm around;86;73;WSW;5;76%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;77;62;Hazy sunshine;79;60;NW;6;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A shower and t-storm;89;76;ENE;3;78%;95%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and mild;60;36;Turning cloudy, mild;62;41;NW;7;38%;30%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;92;77;Clouds and sun;90;78;SSW;6;72%;30%;7

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;69;65;Mostly sunny;70;64;SSE;7;77%;12%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;63;47;Partly sunny;63;49;ESE;6;77%;13%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;55;49;Cloudy with a shower;53;46;SW;9;88%;96%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;64;47;Cloudy and cooler;56;50;ESE;5;73%;97%;1

Luanda, Angola;A stray thunderstorm;84;78;A t-storm around;82;77;S;6;85%;66%;3

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;57;33;Clouds, then sun;55;33;NE;3;79%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Downpours;86;80;A couple of showers;87;78;NE;6;74%;99%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;NE;5;83%;70%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;86;78;Clouds and sun;85;75;ENE;6;66%;34%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;83;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;59;SSW;11;39%;8%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;44;Mostly sunny, nice;71;43;NNE;5;45%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;Partly sunny;80;71;ENE;11;70%;81%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;36;28;A bit of a.m. snow;31;25;NE;6;78%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;ENE;14;65%;34%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, warmer;86;68;Not as warm;75;63;ESE;10;58%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and windy;37;33;Breezy with clearing;42;32;W;14;68%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as cold;26;23;A little snow;31;25;SSW;6;85%;99%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;76;Hazy sunshine;91;74;NNE;7;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with some sun;77;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;60;NE;13;62%;80%;8

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;48;38;Sunshine and mild;52;42;WSW;10;36%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;69;53;A thick cloud cover;71;55;ESE;6;74%;65%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;11;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;7;-7;WNW;7;89%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;60;47;Partly sunny;53;37;NNE;10;43%;1%;2

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;33;31;A couple of showers;37;22;W;3;83%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Increasingly windy;38;31;Breezy;41;27;W;15;70%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;83;75;NNE;9;74%;66%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;88;74;A thunderstorm;87;74;NW;6;78%;98%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A heavy thunderstorm;83;74;Cloudy with showers;85;75;ENE;6;86%;97%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;52;45;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SSE;5;80%;14%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;77;59;Breezy in the p.m.;77;57;SSW;12;43%;1%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;89;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;NE;11;55%;32%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;N;10;80%;91%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray shower;90;66;A shower in spots;89;67;SE;6;54%;57%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;35;34;A couple of showers;39;39;SW;4;92%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;36;20;ESE;5;26%;42%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;62;53;Rain at times;64;54;NE;8;77%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;66;48;Mostly sunny;67;48;N;4;82%;14%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;88;78;A shower or two;86;78;E;8;69%;91%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;41;37;A shower in spots;39;35;ESE;11;88%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;34;26;A snow shower;31;28;S;4;95%;73%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;WNW;7;77%;93%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up;73;46;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;ENE;5;18%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;53;30;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;NNE;5;72%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;26;25;Snow;33;32;SW;8;79%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy, rain, breezy;55;54;Periods of rain;57;46;SSW;19;76%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;83;65;A thunderstorm;77;64;ENE;12;73%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;76;A couple of showers;84;76;E;11;77%;93%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;63;Sunny and humid;76;64;N;8;82%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;NNE;4;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;70;50;Sunshine, pleasant;73;49;SSW;7;44%;26%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;87;72;More clouds than sun;86;73;N;13;72%;28%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, mild;68;48;Partly sunny, nice;64;45;ESE;6;70%;6%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;42;38;Chilly with rain;43;35;S;5;80%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Colder with sunshine;39;23;Sunny, but chilly;35;24;E;5;32%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;41;Sunny, but chilly;50;41;ESE;6;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A morning shower;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNW;11;75%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and colder;38;27;Chilly with snow;33;29;W;11;83%;100%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;76;A couple of showers;85;76;E;13;72%;97%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;38;26;Mostly cloudy;30;28;SSW;5;92%;93%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;60;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;SSW;10;62%;2%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;67;63;Rain and drizzle;68;63;E;9;73%;65%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;34;31;Showers of rain/snow;34;33;SSW;7;86%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;52;37;Cloudy;50;38;SSW;5;65%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;High clouds;49;37;Low clouds;46;38;NNE;6;78%;8%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;Plenty of sunshine;55;39;SE;6;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;79;62;High clouds;76;64;N;3;58%;3%;1

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;48;38;Partly sunny;53;32;NE;3;49%;8%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;59;47;Breezy in the a.m.;55;39;NNW;13;43%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;43;38;Breezy with sunshine;45;35;SW;17;64%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;60;53;Sun and clouds;60;55;NNW;12;63%;27%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;59;45;Mostly sunny;60;43;W;7;69%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;10;-13;Abundant sunshine;14;-17;NW;6;55%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;41;37;A few showers;41;33;NNW;6;69%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;38;36;Mostly cloudy;41;39;NW;8;81%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;88;63;Sunny and very warm;86;56;ESE;6;40%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;33;27;A snow shower;31;27;SSW;3;79%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds may break;30;28;Fog;32;28;SSE;3;93%;9%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;60;57;Milder;69;60;SSE;7;75%;78%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;72;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;NW;6;50%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;44;25;Plenty of sunshine;43;26;NNE;2;51%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-12 21:57 GMT+08:00

