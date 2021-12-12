Alexa
Man caught dancing on Taiwan highway in surveillance video

Dangerous stunt occurred on eastern Taiwan’s Suhua Highway

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/12 20:05
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was caught dancing in a tunnel along the Suhua Highway after parking illegally on the shoulder around midnight on Saturday (Dec. 11).

Yilan County’s Suao Police Precinct said on Sunday that the Nan'ao transportation squad received reports in the early hours of the previous night that people from two cars were hanging out on the main northbound lane of the Suhua Highway’s Guanyin Tunnel around the 130-kilometer mark, CNA reported.

When police arrived, the two vehicles had already left.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and found a red sports car and a white sport utility vehicle parked illegally on the shoulder. The driver of the red vehicle got out of his car to dance on the main lane, while the female passenger and the driver of the other car recorded the performance on their phones.

Police said they will give citations to the owners of the vehicles for failing to follow the instructions of traffic signs, markings, and signals on roadways as prescribed by Article 60 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, for which fines range from NT$900 (US$33) to NT$1,800.
