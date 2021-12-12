Undocumented migrants turn up in droves for COVID jabs in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Undocumented migrant workers made up half the 408 people who received COVID-19 jabs at ASEAN Square in Taichung on Saturday (Dec. 11), CNA reported.

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) said in a press release that in partnership with the Taichung Health Bureau, the NIA had set up an inoculation station at ASEAN Square to administer COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday and Sunday.

The station provides drop-in vaccinations to whoever comes for the shot, adopting the policy of not reporting, not investigating or prosecuting, and not collecting fees, the report said. The NIA has called people on the phone and posted messages on social media in Indonesian, Vietnamese, and English to promote the services at the ASEAN Square station.

According to NIA statistics, over 400 people came to the station to receive vaccines on Saturday. More than half of them were undocumented migrant workers or people who had overstayed their visas. As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, 450 had shown up, per CNA.

The NIA said the agency will work with local health authorities to provide vaccination services and continue its policy of looking the other way on immigration infractions until Jan. 31. Undocumented migrant workers are encouraged to get inoculated at vaccination stations or hospitals across the country.

The NIA added that law enforcement will not be hovering around the vaccination sites during this period.

Meanwhile, vaccination services at Taipei Main Station will be extended to Dec. 21.