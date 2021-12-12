Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (Dec. 12) that he hopes the COVID-19 alert level will be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday, CNA reported.

Chen said during a conversation with former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) on a radio program Sunday that transmission of the Omicron variant across the border into Taiwan has been predicted, as the variant is highly transmissible. However, Chen pointed out that related evidence indicated the situation caused by the variant was not expected to be as grave as that caused by Delta with regard to severe cases.

The CECC head emphasized that a continuation of strict border controls is a good way to keep Omicron from coming into the country.

The COVID-19 infection of a research assistant at Academia Sinica has been determined to have stemmed from lab contamination, he added.