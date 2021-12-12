Alexa
Corbin lifts Winthrop over Carver College 83-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:03
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Josh Corbin came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Winthrop to an 83-52 win over Carver College on Saturday night.

Kelton Talford had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Winthrop (6-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds. Micheal Anumba had nine rebounds.

Bryson Scott had 13 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

