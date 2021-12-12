Alexa
Roberts scores 20 to carry Stony Brook over Bryant 86-78

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:01
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 20 points as Stony Brook beat Bryant 86-78 on Saturday night.

Tykei Greene had 19 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (5-4). Jahlil Jenkins added 13 points. Omar Habwe had 12 points.

Charles Pride scored a season-high 27 points for the Bulldogs (4-7). Greg Calixte added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Adham Eleeda had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

