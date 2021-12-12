Alexa
Bishop lifts Montana St. past St. Thomas (MN) 72-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:06
Bishop lifts Montana St. past St. Thomas (MN) 72-65

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had a season-high 20 points as Montana State defeated St. Thomas (MN) 72-65 on Saturday night.

Nick Gazelas had 12 points for Montana State (7-4). Great Osobor added nine rebounds. Kellen Tynes had five steals.

St. Thomas (MN) totaled 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Anders Nelson had 17 points for the Tommies (4-6). Brooks Allen added 13 points and eight rebounds. Burt Hedstrom had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Riley Miller scored only eight points despite coming into the matchup as the Tommies' leading scorer at 19 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 15:53 GMT+08:00

