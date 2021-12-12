Alexa
DuSell, Jeffries lift Wyoming over Utah Valley 74-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:14
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 16 points to lead five Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys defeated Utah Valley 74-62 on Saturday night. Drake Jeffries added 15 points for the Cowboys.

Graham Ike chipped in 13, Brendan Wenzel scored 12 and Hunter Maldonado had 10. Jeffries also had six rebounds, while Ike posted nine rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 14 points for the Wolverines (7-3). Tim Ceaser added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 15:53 GMT+08:00

