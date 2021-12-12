Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davison scores 16 to carry Cal Poly past Portland St. 61-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:12
Davison scores 16 to carry Cal Poly past Portland St. 61-58

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Davison had 16 points and six rebounds as Cal Poly narrowly defeated Portland State 61-58 on Saturday night.

Alimamy Koroma had 12 points for Cal Poly (3-6). Trevon Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds.

Michael Carter III had 20 points for the Vikings (3-5). James Jean-Marie added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Marlon Ruffin, who was second on the Vikings in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 15:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan