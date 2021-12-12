Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson scores 14 to carry UIC past Cent. Michigan 71-67

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:05
Johnson scores 14 to carry UIC past Cent. Michigan 71-67

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 14 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Central Michigan 71-67 on Saturday.

Zion Griffin had 11 points for Illinois-Chicago (3-6), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jalen Warren added 11 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 points.

Oscar Lopez Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (1-9), who have now lost seven straight games. Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points. Kevin Miller had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 15:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan