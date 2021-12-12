Alexa
Bean scores 14 to lift Utah St. over New Orleans 82-50

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:09
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Utah State romped past New Orleans 82-50 on Saturday night.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 14 points for Utah State (7-3). Trevin Dorius added 12 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Horvath had seven rebounds. Rylan Jones tied a career high with 11 assists plus six points.

The Privateers' 28.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Utah State opponent this season.

Utah State dominated the first half and led 48-17 at halftime. The Privateers' 17 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Simeon Kirkland had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Privateers (3-7). De'Sean Allen-Eikens added eight rebounds.

Derek St. Hilaire, whose 20.0 points per game entering the contest led the Privateers, scored only nine points on 4-of-16 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 15:52 GMT+08:00

