Gooden scores 22 to lift Dixie State over Denver 82-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 14:10
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden had a season-high 22 points as Dixie State easily beat Denver 82-62 on Saturday night.

Dancell Leter had 12 points for Dixie State (5-5), which won its fourth consecutive game. Frank Staine added 11 points. Hunter Schofield had seven rebounds.

Dixie State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

After Dixie State outscored Denver 48-28 in the first half, both teams scored 34 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Trailblazers' 34 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

KJ Hunt had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (3-9), who have now lost six games in a row. Michael Henn added 11 points. Coban Porter had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

