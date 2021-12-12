Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 12) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19, six imported ones, and no new deaths.

The six imported cases include five males and one female between the ages of 10 and 30. They arrived from the U.S., Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,092 imported cases. As of Sunday, a total of 848 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, have succumbed to the disease.