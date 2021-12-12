Lawrence carries Middle Tennessee over UT Martin 84-75

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence had a season-high 21 points as Middle Tennessee topped UT Martin 84-75 on Saturday night.

DeAndre Dishman had 15 points for Middle Tennessee (8-2). Donovan Sims added 15 points and seven rebounds.

KJ Simon tied a career high with 21 points and had five steals for the Skyhawks (3-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. KK Curry added 18 points. Koby Jeffries had 14 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated UT Martin 73-61 on Dec. 1.

